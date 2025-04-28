Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scatter Plot A scatter plot is a graphical representation used to display the relationship between two quantitative variables. In this context, it can be used to plot the heights of winning presidential candidates against the heights of their runners-up. Each point on the graph represents a pair of heights, allowing for visual assessment of any correlation or trend between the two sets of data. Recommended video: 04:01 04:01 Creating Dotplots

Correlation Correlation measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. In this case, it helps to determine whether taller winning candidates tend to have taller or shorter runners-up. A positive correlation would suggest that as the height of winners increases, so does the height of runners-up, while a negative correlation would indicate the opposite. Recommended video: Guided course 05:43 05:43 Correlation Coefficient