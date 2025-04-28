Table of contents
Correlation Between Magnitudes and Depths Using the paired magnitude/depth data, construct the graph that is helpful in determining whether there is a correlation between earthquake magnitudes and depths. Based on the result, does there appear to be a correlation?
Step 1: Organize the paired data into two variables: Magnitude (X) and Depth (Y). This will help in visualizing the relationship between the two variables.
Step 2: Create a scatter plot with Magnitude on the x-axis and Depth on the y-axis. Each pair of values (Magnitude, Depth) will be represented as a point on the graph.
Step 3: Observe the pattern of the points on the scatter plot. If the points tend to form a clear upward or downward trend, it suggests a potential correlation. If the points are scattered randomly, it suggests no correlation.
Step 4: Calculate the correlation coefficient (r) using the formula: r = (Σ((X_i - X̄)(Y_i - Ȳ))) / (sqrt(Σ(X_i - X̄)^2) * sqrt(Σ(Y_i - Ȳ)^2)). This will quantify the strength and direction of the relationship between Magnitude and Depth.
Step 5: Interpret the correlation coefficient. If r is close to 1 or -1, there is a strong correlation (positive or negative). If r is close to 0, there is little to no correlation. Use this result to determine whether there appears to be a correlation between earthquake magnitudes and depths.
