Heights of Presidents Theories have been developed about the heights of winning candidates for the U.S. presidency and the heights of candidates who were runners up. Listed below are heights (cm) from recent presidential elections. Construct a graph suitable for exploring an association between heights of presidents and the heights of the presidential candidates who were runners-up. What does the graph suggest about that association?
The data in the next column shows birth rate and per capita income (in thousands of 2012 dollars) from 2005 through 2017. Draw a time-series plot for both birth rate and per capita income. Comment on any trends.
Win 4 Lottery Shown below is a histogram of digits selected in California’s Win 4 lottery. Each drawing involves the random selection (with replacement) of four digits between 0 and 9 inclusive.
b. Does the display depict a normal distribution? Why or why not? What should be the shape of the histogram?
Are Nuclear Plants Safe? Using the survey results from Exercise 2 and ignoring those respondents with no opinion, is the following graph somehow misleading? If so, how?
You are a member of your local apartment association. The association represents rental housing owners and managers who operate residential rental property throughout the greater metropolitan area. Recently, the association has received several complaints from tenants in a particular area of the city who feel that their monthly rental fees are much higher compared to other parts of the city.
You want to investigate the rental fees. You gather the data shown in the table at the right. Area A represents the area of the city where tenants are unhappy about their monthly rents. The data represent the monthly rents paid by a random sample of tenants in Area A and three other areas of similar size. Assume all the apartments represented are approximately the same size with the same amenities.
a. What type of graph would you choose to display the data? Explain your reasoning.
Use the frequency distribution below to find the class width and class midpoints.
The following data set shows the number of overtime hours that 12 employees worked in a month. Construct a frequency distribution, suing a lower class limit of 3 and a class width of 4.
Ethics There are data showing that smoking is detrimental to good health. Given that people could be helped and lives could be saved by reducing smoking, is it ethical to graph the data in a way that is misleading by exaggerating the health risks of smoking?
Finding the Best Model
In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.
Dirt Cheap The Cherry Hill Construction company in Branford, CT sells screened topsoil by the “yard,” which is actually a cubic yard. Let the variable x be the length (yd) of each side of a cube of screened topsoil. The table below lists the values of x along with the corresponding cost (dollars).