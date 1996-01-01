Airport Data Speeds Listed below are the cellular data speeds (Mbps) from Sprint and Verizon measured at nine different airports (based on data from CNN). What would the presence of a correlation suggest about Sprint and Verizon?
Use Table 2-11 to find the critical values of r. Based on a comparison of the linear correlation coefficient r and the critical values, what do you conclude about a linear correlation?
Using the data from Exercise 6 "Airport Data Speeds," the linear correlation coefficient is r = 0.866
Tornado Alley A stemplot of the same data summarized in Exercise 1 is created, and one of the rows of that stemplot is 3 | 000144669. Identify the values represented by that row of the stemplot.
Computers As a quality control manager at Texas Instruments, you find that defective calculators have various causes, including worn machinery, human error, bad supplies, and packaging mistreatment. Which of the following graphs would be best for describing the causes of defects: histogram; scatterplot; Pareto chart; dotplot; pie chart?
In Exercises 9 and 10, construct the time-series graph.
Home Runs Listed below are the numbers of home runs in Major League Baseball for each year beginning with 1993 (listed in order by row). Is there a trend?
In Exercises 11 and 12 construct the Pareto chart.
Box Office Boffo Recent annual gross revenue (millions of dollars) for the leading movie studios are as follows: 20th Century Fox (1082), Buena Vista (3092), Paramount (757), Sony/Columbia (1304), Universal (1772), Warner Brothers (1941). Are these data likely to be reasonably accurate?
In Exercises 15 and 16, construct the frequency polygons.
Chicago Commute Times Use the frequency distribution from Exercise 13 in Section 2-1 to construct a frequency polygon. Does the graph suggest that the distribution is skewed? If so, how?
In Exercises 17–20, identify how the graph is deceptive.
Cost of Giving Birth According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, the typical cost of a C-section baby delivery is \$4500, and the typical cost of a vaginal delivery is \$2600.
V and Digital Ads Listed below are amounts (billions of dollars) spent on TV and digital advertising. The amounts are listed in order by year ending with the year 2022. The last few years are projected amounts (based on data from Magna Global). Construct a graph that reveals the story that the data are trying to tell. What story does the graph depict?
TV Ads:
Causation A study has shown that there is a correlation between body weight and blood pressure. Higher body weights are associated with higher blood pressure levels. Can we conclude that gaining weight is a cause of increased blood pressure?
Estimating r For each of the following, estimate the value of the linear correlation coefficient r for the given paired data obtained from 50 randomly selected adults.
a. Their heights are measured in inches and those same heights are recorded in centimeters .
Estimating r For each of the following, estimate the value of the linear correlation coefficient r for the given paired data obtained from 50 randomly selected adults.
c. Their pulse rates are measured and their IQ scores are measured .
Estimating r For each of the following, estimate the value of the linear correlation coefficient r for the given paired data obtained from 50 randomly selected adults.
d. The 50 adults all drove cars from Jacksonville, Florida, to Richmond, Virginia. Their average (mean) speeds are recorded along with the times it took to complete that trip.
Seatbelts The Beams Seatbelts company manufactures—well, you know. When a sample of seatbelts is tested for breaking point (measured in kilograms), the sample data are explored. Identify the important characteristic of data that is missing from this list: center, distribution, outliers, changing characteristics over time.
Body Temperatures Listed below are the temperatures from nine males measured at 8 AM and again at 12 AM (from Data Set 5 "Body Temperatures" in Appendix B). Construct a scatterplot. Based on the graph, does there appear to be a relationship between 8 AM temperatures and 12 AM temperatures?