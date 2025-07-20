Parks and Mental Health In Exercises 13–18, use the figure, which shows the percentages from a survey of two hundred 18- to 24-year-olds in the United States who say that various park and recreation activities have a positive impact on their mental health. (Adapted from National Recreation and Park Association)









Socializing and Taking Classes At α=0.05, can you support the claim that the proportion of 18- to 24-year-olds who benefit mentally from socializing in parks is different from the proportion who benefit mentally from taking classes in parks?