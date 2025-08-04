Constructing Confidence Intervals for p1-p2 You can construct a confidence interval for the difference between two population proportions p1-p2 by using the inequality below.

( p ^ 1 − p ^ 2 ) − z c p ^ 1 q ^ 1 n 1 + p ^ 2 q ^ 2 n 2 < p 1 − p 2 < ( p ^ 1 − p ^ 2 ) + z c p ^ 1 q ^ 1 n 1 + p ^ 2 q ^ 2 n 2 (\hat{p}_1 - \hat{p}_2) - z_c \sqrt{\frac{\hat{p}_1 \hat{q}_1}{n_1} + \frac{\hat{p}_2 \hat{q}_2}{n_2}} < p_1 - p_2 < (\hat{p}_1 - \hat{p}_2) + z_c \sqrt{\frac{\hat{p}_1 \hat{q}_1}{n_1} + \frac{\hat{p}_2 \hat{q}_2}{n_2}}

In Exercises 23–26, construct the indicated confidence interval for p1-p2. Assume the samples are random and independent.





Students Planning to Study Visual and Performing Arts In a survey of 10,000 students taking the SAT, 7% were planning to study visual and performing arts in college. In another survey of 8000 students taken 10 years before, 8% were planning to study visual and performing arts in college. Construct a 95% confidence interval for p1-p2, where p1 is the proportion from the recent survey and p2 is the proportion from the survey taken 10 years ago. (Adapted from College Board)