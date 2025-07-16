Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
5:58 minutes
Problem 8.4.14
Textbook Question
Parks and Mental Health In Exercises 13–18, use the figure, which shows the percentages from a survey of two hundred 18- to 24-year-olds in the United States who say that various park and recreation activities have a positive impact on their mental health. (Adapted from National Recreation and Park Association)
Taking Classes and Enjoying Nature At α=0.05, can you support the claim that the proportion of 18- to 24-year-olds who benefit mentally from taking classes in parks is less than the proportion who benefit mentally from enjoying nature in parks?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Difference in Proportions: Hypothesis Tests with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning