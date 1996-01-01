In Exercises 1–4, the sample size n, probability of success p, and probability of failure q are given for a binomial experiment. Determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the distribution of x.
n=24, p=0.85, q=0.15
In Exercises 1–4, the sample size n, probability of success p, and probability of failure q are given for a binomial experiment. Determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the distribution of x.
n=24, p=0.85, q=0.15
In Exercises 1–4, the sample size n, probability of success p, and probability of failure q are given for a binomial experiment. Determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the distribution of x.
n=20, p=0.65, q=0.35
In Exercises 5–8, match the binomial probability statement with its corresponding normal distribution probability statement (a)–(d) after a continuity correction.
P(x<109)
a. P(x>109.5)
b. P(x<108.5)
c. P(x<109.5)
d. P(x>108.5)
Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.
Social Media A survey of Americans found that 55% would be disappointed if Facebook disappeared. You randomly select 500 Americans and ask them whether they would be disappointed if Facebook disappeared. Find the probability that the number who say yes is (a) less than 250
Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.
Social Media A survey of Americans found that 55% would be disappointed if Facebook disappeared. You randomly select 500 Americans and ask them whether they would be disappointed if Facebook disappeared. Find the probability that the number who say yes is (b) at least 300
Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.
Social Media A survey of Americans found that 55% would be disappointed if Facebook disappeared. You randomly select 500 Americans and ask them whether they would be disappointed if Facebook disappeared. Find the probability that the number who say yes is (c) between 240 and 280, inclusive.
Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.
Athletes on Social Issues In a survey of college athletes, 84% said they are willing to speak up and be more active in social issues. You randomly select 25 college athletes. Find the probability that the number who are willing to speak up and be more active in social issues is (a) at least 24
Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.
Athletes on Social Issues In a survey of college athletes, 84% said they are willing to speak up and be more active in social issues. You randomly select 25 college athletes. Find the probability that the number who are willing to speak up and be more active in social issues is (b) less than 23
Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.
Athletes on Social Issues In a survey of college athletes, 84% said they are willing to speak up and be more active in social issues. You randomly select 25 college athletes. Find the probability that the number who are willing to speak up and be more active in social issues is (c) between 18 and 22, inclusive.
Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.
Advancing Research In a survey of U.S. adults, 77% said are willing to share their personal health information to advance medical research. You randomly select 500 U.S. adults. Find the probability that the number who are willing to share their personal health information to advance medical research is (a) at most 400
Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.
Advancing Research In a survey of U.S. adults, 77% said are willing to share their personal health information to advance medical research. You randomly select 500 U.S. adults. Find the probability that the number who are willing to share their personal health information to advance medical research is (b) more than 360
Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.
Advancing Research In a survey of U.S. adults, 77% said are willing to share their personal health information to advance medical research. You randomly select 500 U.S. adults. Find the probability that the number who are willing to share their personal health information to advance medical research is (c) between 380 and 390 inclusive.
Uniform Distribution A uniform distribution is a continuous probability distribution for a random variable x between two values a and b (a<b), where (a ≤ x ≤ b) and all of the values of x are equally likely to occur. The graph of a uniform distribution is shown below.
The probability density function of a uniform distribution is
on the interval from (x=a) to (x=b). For any value of x less than a or greater than b, y=0 . In Exercises 59 and 60, use this information.
For two values c and d, where a ≤ c < d ≤ b, the probability that x lies between c and d is equal to the area under the curve between c and d, as shown below.
So, the area of the red region equals the probability that x lies between c and d. For a uniform distribution from (a=1) to (b=25) , find the probability that
a. x lies between 2 and 8.
Uniform Distribution A uniform distribution is a continuous probability distribution for a random variable x between two values a and b (a<b), where (a ≤ x ≤ b) and all of the values of x are equally likely to occur. The graph of a uniform distribution is shown below.
The probability density function of a uniform distribution is
on the interval from (x=a) to (x=b). For any value of x less than a or greater than b, y=0 . In Exercises 59 and 60, use this information.
For two values c and d, where a ≤ c < d ≤ b, the probability that x lies between c and d is equal to the area under the curve between c and d, as shown below.
So, the area of the red region equals the probability that x lies between c and d. For a uniform distribution from (a=1) to (b=25) , find the probability that
d. x lies between 8 and 14.
In Exercises 21–24, a control chart is shown. Each chart has horizontal lines drawn at the mean mu, at mu ±2sigma, and at mu±3sigma. Determine whether the process shown is in control or out of control. Explain.
A gear has been designed to have a diameter of 3 inches. The standard deviation of the process is 0.2 inch.