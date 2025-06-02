Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.





Social Media A survey of Americans found that 55% would be disappointed if Facebook disappeared. You randomly select 500 Americans and ask them whether they would be disappointed if Facebook disappeared. Find the probability that the number who say yes is (a) less than 250