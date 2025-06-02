Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
7:11 minutes
Problem 5.5.20b
Textbook Question
Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.
Social Media A survey of Americans found that 55% would be disappointed if Facebook disappeared. You randomly select 500 Americans and ask them whether they would be disappointed if Facebook disappeared. Find the probability that the number who say yes is (b) at least 300
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Verify if the normal approximation to the binomial distribution can be used. The conditions are: (1) The sample size (n) should be large, and (2) both np and n(1-p) should be greater than or equal to 5. Here, n = 500 and p = 0.55. Calculate np = 500 × 0.55 and n(1-p) = 500 × (1 - 0.55).
Step 2: If the conditions are satisfied, approximate the binomial distribution using a normal distribution. The mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ) of the binomial distribution are given by μ = np and σ = √(np(1-p)). Calculate these values.
Step 3: Apply the continuity correction for the normal approximation. Since the problem asks for 'at least 300,' this corresponds to P(X ≥ 300). Using the continuity correction, this becomes P(X ≥ 299.5).
Step 4: Standardize the value using the z-score formula: z = (X - μ) / σ. Substitute X = 299.5, μ, and σ into the formula to calculate the z-score.
Step 5: Use the standard normal distribution table (or a calculator) to find the probability corresponding to the calculated z-score. This will give you the probability that at least 300 Americans would say they are disappointed if Facebook disappeared.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
A binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, the success is defined as an individual expressing disappointment if Facebook disappeared. The parameters of a binomial distribution are the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p), which in this case is 0.55.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Normal Approximation to the Binomial
The normal approximation to the binomial distribution can be used when the number of trials is large, typically when both np and n(1-p) are greater than 5. This allows us to use the normal distribution to estimate probabilities for binomial outcomes, simplifying calculations. In this scenario, with n=500 and p=0.55, we can check if this approximation is valid.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Unusual Events
An unusual event in statistics is typically defined as an outcome that has a low probability of occurring, often less than 5%. In the context of this problem, determining whether the event of at least 300 people expressing disappointment is unusual involves calculating the probability using either the binomial or normal approximation and comparing it to this threshold.
Recommended video:
05:54
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning