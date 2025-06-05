Table of contents
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 5.5.23a
Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.
Athletes on Social Issues In a survey of college athletes, 84% said they are willing to speak up and be more active in social issues. You randomly select 25 college athletes. Find the probability that the number who are willing to speak up and be more active in social issues is (a) at least 24
Step 1: Determine if the normal approximation to the binomial distribution can be used. The conditions for using the normal approximation are: (1) the sample size (n) is large, and (2) both np and n(1-p) are greater than or equal to 5. Here, n = 25 and p = 0.84. Calculate np = 25 × 0.84 and n(1-p) = 25 × (1 - 0.84). Verify if both values meet the condition.
Step 2: If the normal approximation is valid, identify the mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ) of the binomial distribution. The mean is given by μ = np, and the standard deviation is given by σ = √(np(1-p)). Calculate these values using the given n and p.
Step 3: Convert the binomial probability to a normal probability. Since the problem asks for the probability that at least 24 athletes are willing to speak up, apply the continuity correction by finding P(X ≥ 23.5) in the normal distribution. This adjustment accounts for the discrete-to-continuous transition.
Step 4: Standardize the value using the z-score formula: z = (X - μ) / σ. Here, X = 23.5, μ is the mean calculated in Step 2, and σ is the standard deviation calculated in Step 2. Compute the z-score.
Step 5: Use the standard normal distribution table (or a calculator) to find the probability corresponding to the z-score obtained in Step 4. This will give you the probability that at least 24 athletes are willing to speak up. Sketch the normal curve, marking the mean, the z-score, and the area representing the probability.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is characterized by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p). In this context, the success is defined as a college athlete willing to speak up on social issues.
Normal Approximation to the Binomial
The normal approximation to the binomial distribution is applicable when the number of trials is large, and both np and n(1-p) are greater than 5. This allows us to use the normal distribution to estimate probabilities for binomial outcomes, simplifying calculations. In this case, we would check if the conditions for approximation are met before proceeding.
Probability Calculation
Probability calculation involves determining the likelihood of a specific outcome occurring within a defined set of possibilities. For the given problem, we need to calculate the probability of at least 24 athletes being willing to speak up, which can be done using either the binomial formula or the normal approximation, depending on the previous concepts' applicability.
