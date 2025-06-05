Approximating Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities. Identify any unusual events. Explain.





Athletes on Social Issues In a survey of college athletes, 84% said they are willing to speak up and be more active in social issues. You randomly select 25 college athletes. Find the probability that the number who are willing to speak up and be more active in social issues is (c) between 18 and 22, inclusive.