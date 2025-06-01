Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Distribution The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is characterized by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p). Understanding this distribution is crucial for analyzing scenarios where outcomes are binary, such as success/failure or yes/no. Recommended video: Guided course 03:28 03:28 Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution

Normal Approximation to the Binomial The normal approximation to the binomial distribution is used when the number of trials is large, allowing the binomial probabilities to be approximated by a normal distribution. This is particularly useful because normal distributions are easier to work with mathematically. The approximation is valid when both np and n(1-p) are greater than 5, ensuring that the distribution is not too skewed. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities