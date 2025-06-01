Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
1:51 minutes
Problem 5.5.8
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, match the binomial probability statement with its corresponding normal distribution probability statement (a)–(d) after a continuity correction.
P(x<109)
a. P(x>109.5)
b. P(x<108.5)
c. P(x<109.5)
d. P(x>108.5)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The task is to match a binomial probability statement with its corresponding normal distribution probability statement after applying a continuity correction. Continuity correction is used when approximating a discrete distribution (like binomial) with a continuous distribution (like normal).
Step 2: Recall the rule for continuity correction. When converting a discrete value to a continuous range, adjust the value by ±0.5 depending on the inequality. For example, P(x < k) in a binomial distribution becomes P(x < k - 0.5) in the normal distribution.
Step 3: Apply the continuity correction to the given binomial probability statement P(x < 109). Since the inequality is 'less than', subtract 0.5 from 109. This gives P(x < 108.5) in the normal distribution.
Step 4: Match the corrected normal distribution probability statement P(x < 108.5) with the corresponding option provided in the problem. From the options, this matches option (b).
Step 5: Verify the process by reviewing the continuity correction rule and ensuring the adjustment aligns with the inequality direction ('less than' in this case). This confirms the correct match is P(x < 108.5).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is characterized by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p). Understanding this distribution is crucial for analyzing scenarios where outcomes are binary, such as success/failure or yes/no.
Guided course
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Normal Approximation to the Binomial
The normal approximation to the binomial distribution is used when the number of trials is large, allowing the binomial probabilities to be approximated by a normal distribution. This is particularly useful because normal distributions are easier to work with mathematically. The approximation is valid when both np and n(1-p) are greater than 5, ensuring that the distribution is not too skewed.
Continuity Correction
Continuity correction is applied when using a normal distribution to approximate a discrete distribution, such as the binomial. It involves adjusting the discrete values by 0.5 to account for the fact that the normal distribution is continuous. For example, to find P(X < k) in a binomial distribution, one would use P(X < k + 0.5) in the normal approximation to improve accuracy.
