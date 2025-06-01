Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
2:33 minutes
Problem 5.5.14
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–14, write the binomial probability in words. Then, use a continuity correction to convert the binomial probability to a normal distribution probability.
P(55 < x < 60)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The binomial probability P(55 < x < 60) represents the probability of the random variable x falling between 55 and 60 in a binomial distribution. The task is to convert this binomial probability into a normal distribution probability using a continuity correction.
Step 2: Recall the concept of continuity correction. Since the binomial distribution is discrete and the normal distribution is continuous, we apply a continuity correction by adjusting the boundaries of the interval. For P(55 < x < 60), the continuity correction expands the interval to P(54.5 < x < 60.5).
Step 3: Identify the parameters of the binomial distribution. The binomial distribution is defined by two parameters: n (number of trials) and p (probability of success). Ensure you know these values to proceed with the conversion to a normal distribution.
Step 4: Approximate the binomial distribution with a normal distribution. Use the formulas for the mean (μ = n * p) and standard deviation (σ = √(n * p * (1 - p)) of the binomial distribution to define the corresponding normal distribution.
Step 5: Convert the adjusted interval to a z-score. Using the normal distribution parameters (mean and standard deviation), calculate the z-scores for the boundaries 54.5 and 60.5 using the formula z = (x - μ) / σ. Then, find the probability corresponding to these z-scores using the standard normal distribution table or software.
