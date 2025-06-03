Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Distribution A binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is characterized by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p). In this context, the distribution of successes can be approximated by a normal distribution under certain conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 03:28 03:28 Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution

Normal Approximation The normal approximation to the binomial distribution is applicable when both np and nq are greater than or equal to 5. This rule of thumb ensures that the binomial distribution is sufficiently symmetric and bell-shaped, allowing for the use of normal distribution techniques to estimate probabilities and make inferences about the data. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities