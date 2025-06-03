Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
1:35 minutes
Problem 5.5.4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, the sample size n, probability of success p, and probability of failure q are given for a binomial experiment. Determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the distribution of x.
n=20, p=0.65, q=0.35
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the rule for using a normal distribution to approximate a binomial distribution. The approximation is valid if both np ≥ 5 and nq ≥ 5, where n is the sample size, p is the probability of success, and q is the probability of failure.
Step 2: Calculate np by multiplying the sample size n by the probability of success p. Use the formula: np = n × p.
Step 3: Calculate nq by multiplying the sample size n by the probability of failure q. Use the formula: nq = n × q.
Step 4: Check whether both conditions np ≥ 5 and nq ≥ 5 are satisfied. If both conditions are met, the normal distribution can be used as an approximation.
Step 5: Conclude whether the normal distribution is a valid approximation based on the results of the calculations in Steps 2 and 3.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
A binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is characterized by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p). In this context, the distribution of successes can be approximated by a normal distribution under certain conditions.
Normal Approximation
The normal approximation to the binomial distribution is applicable when both np and nq are greater than or equal to 5. This rule of thumb ensures that the binomial distribution is sufficiently symmetric and bell-shaped, allowing for the use of normal distribution techniques to estimate probabilities and make inferences about the data.
To determine if a normal distribution can be used to approximate a binomial distribution, check the conditions np ≥ 5 and nq ≥ 5. In this case, n is the sample size, p is the probability of success, and q is the probability of failure. If both conditions are satisfied, the normal approximation is valid, simplifying calculations and analyses.
