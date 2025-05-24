Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Addition Rule
Problem 3.RE.34
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33 and 34, use the pie chart at the left, which shows the percent distribution of the number of students in U.S. public schools in a recent year. (Source: U.S. National Center for Education Statistics)
34. Find the probability of randomly selecting a school with 300 or more students.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it refers to the chance of randomly selecting a school with 300 or more students from the total distribution shown in the pie chart.
Pie Chart Interpretation
A pie chart visually represents data as slices of a circle, where each slice corresponds to a category's proportion of the whole. Understanding how to read the percentages in the pie chart is essential for determining the probability of selecting a school based on its student population.
Cumulative Distribution
Cumulative distribution refers to the total percentage of observations that fall below a certain value. To find the probability of selecting a school with 300 or more students, one must calculate the cumulative percentage of schools with fewer than 300 students and subtract it from 100%.
