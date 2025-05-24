Table of contents
4. Probability
Addition Rule
4:16 minutes
Problem 3.3.25b
Textbook Question
25. Working from Home The table shows the results of a survey that asked 1811 people how often they work from home. A person is selected at random from the sample. Find the probability of each event.
b. The person is female or does not work from home.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it involves calculating the chance of selecting a person who is either female or does not work from home from the total sample. Understanding how to compute probabilities using the total number of favorable outcomes divided by the total number of possible outcomes is essential.
Union of Events
The union of events refers to the occurrence of at least one of the events in question. In this case, we are interested in the event where a person is either female or does not work from home. The probability of the union can be calculated using the formula P(A ∪ B) = P(A) + P(B) - P(A ∩ B), which accounts for any overlap between the two events.
Complementary Events
Complementary events are pairs of outcomes where one event occurs if and only if the other does not. In this scenario, understanding the complement of the event 'does not work from home' can simplify calculations. For instance, if we know the probability of working from home, we can easily find the probability of not working from home by subtracting from 1.
