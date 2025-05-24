Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mutually Exclusive Events Mutually exclusive events are those that cannot occur at the same time. In probability, if one event happens, the other cannot. For example, when rolling a die, the events of rolling a 2 and rolling a 5 are mutually exclusive because both cannot happen simultaneously.

Sample Space The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a random experiment. In the context of selecting jelly beans, the sample space includes all the different colored jelly beans in the jar. Understanding the sample space helps in determining the likelihood of various events occurring.