Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Addition Rule
2:33 minutes
Problem 3.3.26a
Textbook Question
26. Eye Survey The table shows the results of a survey that asked 3203 people whether they wore contacts or glasses. A person is selected at random from the sample. Find the probability of each event.
a. The person wears only contacts or only glasses.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it involves calculating the chance of randomly selecting a person who wears only contacts or only glasses from the total surveyed population. The probability can be determined by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of outcomes.
Mutually Exclusive Events
Mutually exclusive events are events that cannot occur at the same time. In this survey, wearing only contacts and wearing only glasses are mutually exclusive; a person cannot wear both at the same time. Understanding this concept is crucial for accurately calculating the probability of selecting someone who wears either only contacts or only glasses.
Total Outcomes
Total outcomes refer to the complete set of possible results in a probability scenario. In this case, the total number of surveyed individuals is 3203, which serves as the denominator when calculating probabilities. Knowing the total outcomes is essential for determining the probability of specific events, such as wearing only contacts or only glasses.
