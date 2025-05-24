Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it helps determine the chance of selecting an automobile that is either black or a sedan from the sample. Understanding how to calculate probabilities is essential for solving the question. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Union of Events The union of two events, denoted as A ∪ B, represents the occurrence of at least one of the events. In this case, we are interested in the probability of selecting an automobile that is either black or a sedan. The formula for the union of two events accounts for any overlap, ensuring that we do not double-count automobiles that are both black and sedans. Recommended video: 05:54 05:54 Probability of Multiple Independent Events