Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. An event with a probability of 0 means it cannot happen, while a probability of 1 means it is certain to happen. In this context, we calculate the probability of rolling an odd number or a number less than 4 on a 12-sided die. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Sample Space The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a random experiment. For a 12-sided die, the sample space consists of the numbers 1 through 12. Understanding the sample space is crucial for calculating probabilities, as it provides the total number of outcomes against which specific events can be measured. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion