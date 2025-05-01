Notation For a polygraph (lie detector) used when a subject is presented with a question, let L= the subject lied and let Y = the polygraph indicated that the subject told a lie. Use your own words to translate the notation P (Y|L) into a verbal statement.
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
- Textbook Question16views
- Textbook Question
Significant For 100 births, P(exactly 56 girls) and P(56 or more girls) Is 56 girls in 100 births a significantly high number of girls? Which probability is relevant to answering that question?18views
- Textbook Question
Lottery. In Exercises 15–20, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for the California Daily 4 lottery. The player selects four digits with repetition allowed, and the random variable x is the number of digits that match those in the same order that they are drawn (for a “straight” bet).
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
a. Find the probability of getting exactly 2 matches.14views
- Textbook Question
Lottery. In Exercises 15–20, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for the California Daily 4 lottery. The player selects four digits with repetition allowed, and the random variable x is the number of digits that match those in the same order that they are drawn (for a “straight” bet).
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
b. Find the probability of getting 2 or more matches.15views
- Textbook Question
Lottery. In Exercises 15–20, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for the California Daily 4 lottery. The player selects four digits with repetition allowed, and the random variable x is the number of digits that match those in the same order that they are drawn (for a “straight” bet).
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
a. Find the probability of getting exactly 3 matches.13views
- Textbook Question
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
c. Which probability is relevant for determining whether 3 is a significantly high number of matches: the result from part (a) or part (b)?15views
- Textbook Question
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
a. Find the probability of getting exactly 1 match.14views
- Textbook Question
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
b. Find the probability of getting 1 or fewer matches.12views
- Textbook Question
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
c. Which probability is relevant for determining whether 1 is a significantly low number of matches: the result from part (a) or part (b)?11views
- Textbook Question
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
d. Is 1 a significantly low number of matches? Why or why not?12views
- Textbook Question
Lottery. In Exercises 15–20, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for the California Daily 4 lottery. The player selects four digits with repetition allowed, and the random variable x is the number of digits that match those in the same order that they are drawn (for a “straight” bet).
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
b. Find the probability of getting 3 or more matches.18views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, use the data in the following table, which lists survey results from high school drivers at least 16 years of age (based on data from “Texting While Driving and Other Risky Motor Vehicle Behaviors Among U.S. High School Students,” by O’Malley, Shults, and Eaton, Pediatrics, Vol. 131, No. 6). Assume that subjects are randomly selected from those included in the table. Hint: Be very careful to read the question correctly.
Drinking and Driving If one of the high school drivers is randomly selected, find the probability of getting one who drove when drinking alcohol.13views
- Textbook Question
2. Determine whether each number could represent the probability of an event. Explain your reasoning. a. 25/254views
- Textbook Question
2. Determine whether each number could represent the probability of an event. Explain your reasoning. b. 333.3%5views
- Textbook Question
2. Determine whether each number could represent the probability of an event. Explain your reasoning. c. 2.35views