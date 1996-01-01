Given that has a Poisson distribution with parameter , which of the following is the correct expression for the probability that equals ?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability, how is a related to a ?
A
A includes every member of the .
B
A is a subset of a selected for analysis.
C
A and a are always the same group.
D
A is larger than the it is drawn from.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a population in probability and statistics: it is the entire set of individuals or items that you want to study or draw conclusions about.
Recognize that a sample is a smaller group selected from the population, used to make inferences about the population without examining every member.
Note that a sample must be a subset of the population, meaning it contains some but not all members of the population.
Remember that the purpose of using a sample is to analyze and estimate characteristics of the population efficiently and practically.
Conclude that a sample cannot be larger than the population, nor can it be identical to the population unless it includes every member, which would then be the population itself.
