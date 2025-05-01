2. Determine whether each number could represent the probability of an event. Explain your reasoning. d. -0.0004
Basic Concepts of Probability
3. Explain why the statement is incorrect: The probability of rain is 150%.
Identifying the Sample Space of a Probability Experiment In Exercises 25-32, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the sample space. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
25. Guessing the initial of a student's middle name
Identifying the Sample Space of a Probability Experiment In Exercises 25-32, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the sample space. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
28. Identifying a person's eye color (brown, blue, green, hazel, gray, other) and hair color (black, brown, blonde, red, other).
Finding Classical Probabilities In Exercises 41-46, a probability experiment consists of rolling a 12-sided die numbered 1 to 12. Find the probability of the event.
43. Event C: rolling a number greater than 4
Finding Classical Probabilities In Exercises 41-46, a probability experiment consists of rolling a 12-sided die numbered 1 to 12. Find the probability of the event.
46. Event F: rolling a number divisible by 5
Boy or Girl? In Exercises 71-74, a couple plans to have three children. Each child is equally likely to be a boy or a girl.
71. What is the probability that all three children are girls?
80. Unusual Events Can any of the events in Exercises 75-78 be considered unusual? Explain.
Using a Frequency Distribution to Find Probabilities In Exercises 49-52, use the frequency distribution at the left, which shows the population of the United States by age group, to find the probability that a U.S. resident chosen at random is in the age range. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)
49. 18 to 24 years old
Marijuana Use The percent distribution of the last marijuana use (either medical or nonmedical) for a sample of 13,373 college students is shown in the pie chart. Find the
probability of each event. (Source: American College Health Association)
a. Randomly selecting a student who never used marijuana
Odds The chances of winning are often written in terms of odds rather than probabilities. The odds of winning is the ratio of the number of successful outcomes to the number of unsuccessful outcomes. The odds of losing is the ratio of the number of unsuccessful outcomes to the number of successful outcomes. For example, when the number of successful outcomes is 2 and the number of unsuccessful outcomes is 3, the odds of winning are 2 : 3 (read "2 to 3"). In Exercises 91-96, use this information about odds.
94. A card is picked at random from a standard deck of 52 playing cards. Find the odds that it is a spade.