In a standard deck of playing cards, what is the probability of not drawing a queen in a single random draw?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a probabilistic system?
A
Rolling a fair six-sided die
B
The boiling point of pure water at standard pressure
C
The time shown on a stopped clock
D
The number of days in a week
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a probabilistic system: it is a system or process where the outcome is uncertain and can be described by probabilities.
Analyze each option to determine if the outcome is uncertain and can be modeled probabilistically.
For 'Rolling a fair six-sided die', recognize that each face (1 through 6) has an equal probability of occurring, making it a classic example of a probabilistic system.
For 'The boiling point of pure water at standard pressure', note that this is a fixed physical constant (100°C) and does not vary randomly, so it is not probabilistic.
For 'The time shown on a stopped clock' and 'The number of days in a week', observe that these are fixed values or states without randomness, so they are not probabilistic systems.
