Suppose you are counting the number of trials needed to get the first success in a sequence of independent trials, where each trial has the same probability of success. Is it appropriate to use the distribution to calculate probabilities in this situation?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of basic concepts of probability, how do scientists use when describing risks?
A
They use only to describe events that have already occurred.
B
They use to eliminate all uncertainty from their predictions.
C
They use to quantify the likelihood of an event occurring, allowing them to communicate the level of risk in numerical terms.
D
They use to guarantee that an event will or will not happen.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that probability is a measure used to quantify the likelihood of an event occurring, expressed as a number between 0 and 1, where 0 means impossible and 1 means certain.
Recognize that scientists use probability to describe risks by assigning numerical values to the chance that a particular event will happen, which helps in assessing and communicating uncertainty.
Note that probability does not eliminate uncertainty or guarantee outcomes; instead, it provides a way to express how likely an event is based on available data or models.
Realize that using probability to quantify risk allows scientists and decision-makers to make informed choices by comparing the likelihoods of different events and their potential impacts.
Conclude that the correct use of probability in risk description is to communicate the level of risk in numerical terms, rather than to describe only past events or to guarantee outcomes.
