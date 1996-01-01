Which of the following describes a compound event in probability?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following research questions would not be tested using inferential statistics?
A
Is there a relationship between hours studied and exam performance in the population?
B
What percentage of students in this specific class passed the final exam?
C
Does the mean height of a sample of adults differ from the national average?
D
Is there a significant difference in average test scores between two different schools?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between descriptive and inferential statistics. Descriptive statistics summarize or describe data from a specific sample or population, such as calculating percentages or averages within that group.
Recognize that inferential statistics involve making conclusions or predictions about a larger population based on sample data, often involving hypothesis testing or estimating parameters.
Analyze each research question to determine if it requires generalizing beyond the given data (inferential) or simply describing the data at hand (descriptive).
Identify that the question 'What percentage of students in this specific class passed the final exam?' is descriptive because it summarizes data from a defined group without making broader inferences.
Conclude that the other questions involve inferential statistics because they ask about relationships, differences, or comparisons that extend beyond the immediate sample to a larger population.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best illustrates the definition of a probability distribution?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of a chart, which of the following best describes the assumption about the sample size for each subgroup?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose Richard is taking a multiple-choice test with questions, each with answer choices, and he guesses randomly on each question. What is the probability that Richard will answer at least half of the questions correctly?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which characteristic must be known about a data set before the empirical rule can be applied?
3
views
Multiple Choice
A racehorse wins of its first races. What is the ratio of the number of races won to the number of races lost?
1
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations