In the context of probability, how is a related to a ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given that has a Poisson distribution with parameter , which of the following is the correct expression for the probability that equals ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a Poisson distribution with parameter \( \lambda \) models the number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, where these events happen independently and at a constant average rate \( \lambda \).
The probability mass function (PMF) for a Poisson random variable \( X \) giving the probability that \( X = k \) (where \( k \) is a non-negative integer) is given by the formula:
\[ P(X = k) = \frac{\lambda^{k} e^{-\lambda}}{k!} \]
This formula comes from the fact that the number of events follows a Poisson process, and the term \( \lambda^{k} \) represents the rate raised to the number of events, \( e^{-\lambda} \) accounts for the probability of no events occurring outside those counted, and \( k! \) normalizes for the number of ways to arrange these events.
Compare the given options to this formula to identify the correct expression for \( P(X = k) \). The correct choice must include all three components: \( \lambda^{k} \), \( e^{-\lambda} \), and division by \( k! \).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability, which statement best describes a as compared to a ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability, which of the following best describes a marginal distribution as compared to a conditional distribution?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly states the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?
3
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations