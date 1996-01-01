Which of the following is a property of a probability density function ()?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability and statistics, which of the following best describes what it means for two variables to be positively associated and negatively associated?
A
Positively associated means that the variables are ; negatively associated means that the variables are .
B
Positively associated means that the of the variables is always ; negatively associated means that the sum is always .
C
Positively associated means that both variables always have the value; negatively associated means that both variables always have values.
D
Positively associated means that as one variable increases, the other variable tends to increase; negatively associated means that as one variable increases, the other variable tends to decrease.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of association between two variables: it describes how the variables change together.
Positive association means that when one variable increases, the other variable tends to increase as well. This indicates a direct relationship.
Negative association means that when one variable increases, the other variable tends to decrease. This indicates an inverse relationship.
Recognize that association is about the tendency or pattern of change, not about exact values or sums of the variables.
Therefore, the best description is: Positively associated means that as one variable increases, the other variable tends to increase; negatively associated means that as one variable increases, the other variable tends to decrease.
