Which of the following can be reasonably modeled by a ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of quality control, which probability distribution is most commonly used to calculate the probability of producing a defect in a single trial?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: In quality control, we often want to model the probability of producing a defect in a single trial, which is a scenario with only two possible outcomes — defect or no defect.
Recall the Bernoulli distribution: It is a discrete probability distribution for a random variable which takes the value 1 (success, e.g., defect) with probability \(p\) and 0 (failure, e.g., no defect) with probability \$1-p$ in a single trial.
Compare with other distributions: The Binomial distribution models the number of successes in multiple independent Bernoulli trials, the Poisson distribution models the number of events in a fixed interval, and the Normal distribution is continuous and used for approximations or measurements with many outcomes.
Since the problem focuses on a single trial with two possible outcomes, the Bernoulli distribution is the most appropriate choice to calculate the probability of producing a defect in that single trial.
Therefore, identify the Bernoulli distribution as the correct distribution to use for this scenario.
