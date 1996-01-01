Why do pollsters most often rely on random sampling when conducting surveys?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In a particular week, a train company recorded the following percentages for late arrivals: , , , and . If the correct percentage of trains that were late is , which of the following is the correct value?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem context. The train company recorded several percentages representing late arrivals, but only one of these percentages is the correct value for the actual percentage of trains that were late.
Step 2: Identify the given percentages: 27.6%, 38.2%, 40.0%, and 72.4%. The problem states that the correct percentage is 27.6%.
Step 3: Recognize that the problem is testing your understanding of which value accurately represents the true percentage of late trains, not a calculation or estimation problem.
Step 4: Confirm that the correct percentage is explicitly given as 27.6%, so no further calculations are needed to determine the correct value.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options provided, the correct percentage of trains that were late is 27.6%, as stated in the problem.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
A bag contains marbles numbered to . If a marble is chosen at random, what is the probability that it is either shaded (suppose marbles numbered , , , , , and are shaded) or is labeled with a multiple of ?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a possible probability distribution for a discrete random variable with possible values , , and ?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of quality control, which probability distribution is most commonly used to calculate the probability of producing a defect in a single trial?
2
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations