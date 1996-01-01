In the context of quality control, which probability distribution is most commonly used to calculate the probability of producing a defect in a single trial?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a principle of probability?
A
The probability of an event can be greater than if the event is certain.
B
The sum of probabilities of all possible outcomes in a sample space is .
C
The probability of any event is always between and , inclusive.
D
The probability of the union of two mutually exclusive events is the sum of their individual probabilities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic principles of probability. These include: (a) The probability of any event is between 0 and 1, inclusive; (b) The sum of probabilities of all possible outcomes in a sample space is 1; (c) For mutually exclusive events, the probability of their union is the sum of their individual probabilities.
Step 2: Analyze the statement 'The probability of an event can be greater than 1 if the event is certain.' Recall that a certain event has a probability of exactly 1, and probabilities cannot exceed 1 by definition.
Step 3: Compare each given statement against the fundamental principles of probability to identify which one contradicts these principles.
Step 4: Recognize that the statement claiming a probability greater than 1 is not valid because probabilities are always between 0 and 1, inclusive.
Step 5: Conclude that the incorrect principle is the one stating that the probability of an event can be greater than 1 if the event is certain, as this violates the fundamental rules of probability.
