Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
A florist has roses, tulips, and daisies in a basket. If one flower is selected at random for a bouquet, what is the probability that the selected flower is a tulip?
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, determine the total number of flowers in the basket by adding the quantities of each type: roses, tulips, and daisies.
Express the total number of flowers as \$5 + 3 + 2$ to find the sum.
Identify the number of tulips, which is given as 3.
Set up the probability formula for selecting a tulip: \(\text{Probability} = \frac{\text{Number of tulips}}{\text{Total number of flowers}}\).
Substitute the values into the formula: \(\frac{3}{5 + 3 + 2}\) and simplify the denominator to get the final probability fraction.
