Which of the following is an assumption when using a nonparametric test?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Interpreting data requires the data be which of the following?
A
Random and representative of the population
B
Always
C
Collected only from a single individual
D
Measured in units of
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the importance of data quality in statistical analysis. For data to be meaningful and interpretable, it must accurately reflect the population or phenomenon being studied.
Recognize that data should be random, meaning each member of the population has an equal chance of being selected. This helps avoid bias and ensures the sample is not systematically different from the population.
Know that data must be representative of the population, which means the sample should capture the characteristics of the entire population so conclusions can be generalized.
Evaluate the other options: data does not always need to be normally distributed, as many statistical methods can handle different distributions or use non-parametric approaches.
Also, data should not be collected from only a single individual if the goal is to understand a population, and data itself is not measured in units of probability; probability is a measure related to events, not the data units.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
Let be a continuous random variable with probability density function . Which of the following statements is true about for all ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a secondary data source in probability studies?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are counting the number of trials needed to get the first success in a sequence of independent trials, where each trial has the same probability of success. Is it appropriate to use the distribution to calculate probabilities in this situation?
3
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations