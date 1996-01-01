In a survey of all students at a university, it was found that the average GPA is . Is the underlined number a statistic or a parameter?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given that has a Poisson distribution with parameter , which of the following is the correct expression for the probability that equals ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a Poisson distribution with parameter \( \lambda \) models the probability of a given number of events \( k \) occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, where these events happen with a known constant mean rate \( \lambda \) and independently of the time since the last event.
The probability mass function (PMF) for a Poisson random variable \( X \) is given by the formula for \( P(X = k) \), which involves \( \lambda \), \( k \), and the exponential function.
Write down the general formula for the Poisson PMF: \[ P(X = k) = \frac{\lambda^{k} e^{-\lambda}}{k!} \] where: - \( \lambda^{k} \) represents the rate parameter raised to the power of the number of events, - \( e^{-\lambda} \) is the exponential decay factor, - \( k! \) is the factorial of \( k \), accounting for the number of ways the events can occur.
Compare the given options to this formula carefully, paying attention to the placement of the negative sign in the exponent and the factorial in the denominator.
Identify the correct expression as the one that exactly matches the formula \( \frac{\lambda^{k} e^{-\lambda}}{k!} \), ensuring the exponent on \( e \) is \( -\lambda \) and not \( k \), and that the factorial is in the denominator.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the probability of an event
3
views
Multiple Choice
In a study, the data you collect is the number of traffic tickets each person has received. What is the level of measurement for this variable?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly states the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between relative frequency and cumulative frequency in probability?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement of the binomial probability distribution?
3
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations