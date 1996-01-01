Write down the general formula for the Poisson PMF: \[ P(X = k) = \frac{\lambda^{k} e^{-\lambda}}{k!} \] where: - \( \lambda^{k} \) represents the rate parameter raised to the power of the number of events, - \( e^{-\lambda} \) is the exponential decay factor, - \( k! \) is the factorial of \( k \), accounting for the number of ways the events can occur.