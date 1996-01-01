Interpreting data requires the data be which of the following?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a sample size of and a sample standard deviation of , what is the value of the sample variance?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sample variance, denoted as \(s^2\), is the square of the sample standard deviation \(s\).
Given the sample standard deviation \(s = 1.56\), write the formula for the sample variance as \(s^2 = (1.56)^2\).
Understand that the sample size \(n = 24\) is not directly used to calculate the sample variance from the sample standard deviation, but it is important for other statistics like the standard error or confidence intervals.
Calculate the square of 1.56 by multiplying 1.56 by itself: \$1.56 \times 1.56$.
The result of this multiplication gives the sample variance \(s^2\).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a secondary data source in probability studies?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are counting the number of trials needed to get the first success in a sequence of independent trials, where each trial has the same probability of success. Is it appropriate to use the distribution to calculate probabilities in this situation?
3
views
Multiple Choice
A florist has roses, tulips, and daisies in a basket. If one flower is selected at random for a bouquet, what is the probability that the selected flower is a tulip?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of basic concepts of probability, how do scientists use when describing risks?
3
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations