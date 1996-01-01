Which of the following statements about conditional and marginal probabilities is correct? Select the single correct option.
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
A spinner is divided into equal sections: are red, are blue, and are green. If the spinner is spun once, what is the probability that it will land on a red section?
A
B
C
D
1
Identify the total number of equal sections on the spinner. Since the spinner is divided into 8 equal sections, the total number of possible outcomes is 8.
Determine the number of favorable outcomes for the event of landing on a red section. There are 3 red sections, so the number of favorable outcomes is 3.
Recall the formula for probability: the probability of an event is the ratio of the number of favorable outcomes to the total number of possible outcomes, expressed as \(\text{Probability} = \frac{\text{Number of favorable outcomes}}{\text{Total number of outcomes}}\).
Substitute the values into the formula: \(\text{Probability of red} = \frac{3}{8}\).
Interpret the result as the probability that the spinner will land on a red section when spun once.
