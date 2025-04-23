Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combinatorics Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with combinations and arrangements of objects. In the context of the handshake problem, it helps determine how many unique pairs can be formed from a group of 'n' individuals. The formula used is based on combinations, specifically 'n choose 2', which calculates the number of ways to select 2 individuals from 'n' without regard to the order.

Combination Formula The combination formula, denoted as C(n, k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!), is used to find the number of ways to choose 'k' elements from a set of 'n' elements. For the handshake problem, we set k to 2, as each handshake involves a pair of mathletes. This formula simplifies the calculation of handshakes by eliminating the need to list all possible pairs. Recommended video: 05:22 05:22 Combinations