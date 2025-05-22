Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Counting
1:59 minutes
Problem 3.4.3
Textbook Question
True or False? In Exercises 3-6, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
3. A combination is an ordered arrangement of objects.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a combination: A combination is a selection of objects where the order does not matter. This is a key distinction from a permutation, where the order does matter.
Analyze the given statement: 'A combination is an ordered arrangement of objects.'
Compare the definition of a combination with the statement. Since a combination does not consider order, the statement is false.
Rewrite the statement to make it true: 'A combination is an arrangement of objects where the order does not matter.'
Conclude that the corrected statement aligns with the definition of a combination, ensuring clarity and accuracy.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Combination vs. Permutation
A combination refers to a selection of items from a larger set where the order does not matter, while a permutation involves an arrangement of items where the order is significant. Understanding this distinction is crucial for accurately interpreting statements about arrangements and selections in statistics.
Recommended video:
03:18
Permutations vs. Combinations
Ordered Arrangement
An ordered arrangement implies that the sequence of items is important, meaning that different sequences of the same items are considered distinct. This concept is fundamental in distinguishing between combinations and permutations, as it directly affects how we count and analyze different groupings of data.
Recommended video:
06:37
Permutations of Non-Distinct Objects
True/False Statements in Mathematics
In mathematics, determining the truth value of a statement often involves understanding definitions and properties of terms used. In this case, recognizing that a combination is not an ordered arrangement allows us to assess the statement's validity and, if false, to reformulate it correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Watch next
Master Introduction to Permutations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning