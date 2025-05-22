Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it helps determine the chances of selecting a certain number of non-defective disks from a pack. Understanding basic probability principles, such as combinations and the complement rule, is essential for solving problems involving random selections. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Combinations Combinations refer to the selection of items from a larger set where the order does not matter. In this scenario, we need to calculate how many ways we can choose non-defective disks from the total available. The formula for combinations, denoted as C(n, k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!), is crucial for determining the number of successful outcomes in probability calculations. Recommended video: 05:22 05:22 Combinations