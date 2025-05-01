Corporate Officers and Committees The Self Driving Unicycle Company was recently successfully funded via Kickstarter and must now appoint a president, chief executive officer (CEO), chief operating officer (COO), and chief financial officer (CFO), and chief human resources officer (CHR). It must also appoint a strategic planning committee with five different members. There are 15 qualified candidates, and officers can also serve on the committee.





a. How many different ways can the five officers be appointed?