Combinatorial Counting Combinatorial counting is a fundamental principle in mathematics used to determine the number of ways to arrange or select items. In this context, it involves calculating the total combinations of nucleotide bases that can form a triplet. Since each position in the triplet can independently be any of the four bases, the total number of combinations can be found using the formula for permutations with repetition. Recommended video: 04:04 04:04 Fundamental Counting Principle

Permutations with Repetition Permutations with repetition refer to the arrangement of items where some items can be repeated. In the case of forming a triplet from four bases, each of the three positions in the triplet can be filled by any of the four bases, leading to a scenario where the same base can appear multiple times in different positions. This concept is crucial for calculating the total number of unique triplets possible. Recommended video: 07:11 07:11 Introduction to Permutations