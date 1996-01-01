In the context of constructing confidence intervals, when is a linear model generally not a good fit for a set of data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly compares the -distribution and -distribution?
A
The -distribution and -distribution are identical for all sample sizes.
B
The -distribution has heavier tails than the -distribution, especially for small sample sizes.
C
The -distribution is only used when the sample size is greater than .
D
The -distribution is used when the population standard deviation is unknown and the sample size is small.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the z-distribution refers to the standard normal distribution, which is a normal distribution with mean 0 and standard deviation 1.
Recognize that the t-distribution is similar to the normal distribution but has heavier tails, meaning it gives more probability to values far from the mean, especially when sample sizes are small.
Know that the t-distribution depends on degrees of freedom, which are related to the sample size (usually degrees of freedom = sample size - 1). As the sample size increases, the t-distribution approaches the z-distribution.
Recall that the z-distribution is typically used when the population standard deviation is known, regardless of sample size, while the t-distribution is used when the population standard deviation is unknown and the sample size is small.
Conclude that the key difference is the heavier tails of the t-distribution compared to the z-distribution, especially for small sample sizes, which accounts for the extra uncertainty in estimating the population standard deviation.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the interpretation of a confidence level in the context of confidence intervals?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Based on the statistical model you developed, which of the following statements about confidence intervals is true?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following accurately describes the critical region in hypothesis testing?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In interval estimation, as the sample size becomes larger, the interval estimate:
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly expresses a confidence interval for a population mean in the standard form?
117
views
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations