Which of the following is a point estimate?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
When constructing a 93% confidence interval for a population proportion , what value of should be used as the critical value?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the critical value \( z \) corresponds to the z-score that captures the middle 93% of the standard normal distribution.
Calculate the significance level \( \alpha \) as \( 1 - 0.93 = 0.07 \). This means the total area in the two tails of the distribution is 0.07.
Since the confidence interval is two-tailed, divide \( \alpha \) by 2 to find the area in each tail: \( \frac{0.07}{2} = 0.035 \).
Find the z-score \( z_{\alpha/2} \) such that the area to the right of this z-score is 0.035, or equivalently, the area to the left is \( 1 - 0.035 = 0.965 \).
Use a standard normal distribution table or a calculator to find the z-score corresponding to a cumulative probability of 0.965, which will give the critical value \( z \) for the 93% confidence interval.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following time series data: , , , , , and using the simple exponential smoothing (SES) method with smoothing constant , what is the forecast for the next period (period ) if the initial forecast for period is ?
4
views
Multiple Choice
How does increasing the sample size affect the width of the confidence interval for the population mean ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true of the confidence level of a confidence interval?
4
views
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations