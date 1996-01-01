Suppose a confidence interval for the mean difference in blood pressure between a treatment group and a control group is . Based on this interval, what does the confidence interval suggest about the effectiveness of the treatment?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose a chart shows that a confidence interval for the mean height of a population is inches. Which explanation is best supported by these numbers?
A
We are confident that the true mean height of the population is between and inches.
B
The true mean height is exactly inches.
C
of the population has a height between and inches.
D
There is a probability that the sample mean is between and inches.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a confidence interval represents: it is a range of values, derived from sample data, that is likely to contain the true population mean with a certain level of confidence (in this case, 95%).
Interpret the given interval (65, 70) inches as the range calculated from the sample data where we expect the true population mean height to lie with 95% confidence.
Recognize that the statement 'We are 95% confident that the true mean height of the population is between 65 and 70 inches' correctly reflects the meaning of a 95% confidence interval.
Note that the true mean is not necessarily exactly the midpoint (67.5 inches) of the interval; the interval is an estimate, not a precise value.
Understand that the confidence interval does not imply that 95% of individual heights fall within this range, nor does it mean there is a 95% probability that the sample mean lies within this interval after the data is collected.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would not cast doubt on the usefulness of sample data in constructing a confidence interval?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In which of the following situations is it appropriate to use the confidence interval formula for a proportion ()?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of constructing a confidence interval to estimate the number of people who will visit the rink in December of this year, what is the best prediction for the expected number of visitors?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is important to ensure that a study has statistical validity?
2
views
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations