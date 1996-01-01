Which of the following would not cast doubt on the usefulness of sample data in constructing a confidence interval?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of constructing a confidence interval to estimate the number of people who will visit the rink in December of this year, what is the best prediction for the expected number of visitors?
A
The lower bound of the for the number of visitors
B
The of visitors from previous Decembers
C
The number of visitors observed in any previous December
D
The number of visitors from previous Decembers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a confidence interval is constructed around a point estimate to express the uncertainty in estimating a population parameter, such as the expected number of visitors.
Recall that the best point estimate for the expected number of visitors is the sample mean, which summarizes the central tendency of past data.
Recognize that the lower bound of the confidence interval is just one end of the range and does not represent the best single prediction; it is used to express uncertainty.
Note that the sample standard deviation measures variability in the data but is not itself a prediction of the expected number.
Understand that the maximum observed value is an extreme and not a reliable estimate of the average or expected number of visitors.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
In which of the following situations is it appropriate to use the confidence interval formula for a proportion ()?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose a chart shows that a confidence interval for the mean height of a population is inches. Which explanation is best supported by these numbers?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is important to ensure that a study has statistical validity?
2
views
Multiple Choice
For a two-tailed hypothesis test using a
3
views
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations