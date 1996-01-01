In the context of probability and statistics, the cumulative distribution function is denoted and defined as which of the following?
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the interpretation of a confidence interval for the difference in means when conducting an ANOVA comparing three treatment conditions?
A
We are confident that the interval contains the mean of the group with the largest sample size.
B
There is a probability that the means of all three groups are equal.
C
We are confident that the interval contains the true difference in means between two specific treatment groups.
D
The interval gives the range of all possible mean values for each group.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a 95% confidence interval (CI) for the difference in means provides a range of values within which we are 95% confident the true difference between two specific group means lies.
Recall that in ANOVA, we compare means across three or more groups, but confidence intervals for differences are typically constructed between pairs of groups to understand specific differences.
Recognize that the confidence interval does not describe the probability that the means are equal or that it contains the mean of a single group; rather, it focuses on the difference between two group means.
Note that the interpretation of a 95% CI means that if we were to repeat the experiment many times, 95% of such intervals would contain the true difference in means between the two groups being compared.
Therefore, the best interpretation is that we are 95% confident the interval contains the true difference in means between two specific treatment groups, not about all groups simultaneously or about individual group means alone.
