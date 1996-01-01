Suppose a random sample of size is taken from a population with unknown mean and known standard deviation . The sample mean is . Calculate the standard error of the mean (rounded to 4 decimal places). May normality be assumed for the sampling distribution of the mean?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
True or false? A larger sample size produces a longer confidence interval for .
A
False
B
True
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a confidence interval represents: it is a range of values, derived from the sample data, that is likely to contain the true population mean \( \mu \) with a certain level of confidence (e.g., 95%).
Recall the formula for a confidence interval for the population mean when the population standard deviation is known: \[ CI = \bar{x} \pm z^* \times \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}} \] where \( \bar{x} \) is the sample mean, \( z^* \) is the critical value from the standard normal distribution, \( \sigma \) is the population standard deviation, and \( n \) is the sample size.
Focus on the margin of error part of the confidence interval: \[ ME = z^* \times \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}} \] Notice that the margin of error depends inversely on the square root of the sample size \( n \).
Analyze how the sample size \( n \) affects the length of the confidence interval: as \( n \) increases, \( \frac{1}{\sqrt{n}} \) decreases, which makes the margin of error smaller, thus the confidence interval becomes narrower (shorter).
Conclude that a larger sample size produces a shorter confidence interval for \( \mu \), so the statement 'A larger sample size produces a longer confidence interval' is false.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following formulas correctly calculates the standard error of the mean for a data set with sample standard deviation and sample size ?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the meaning of a confidence interval for a population mean?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best represents the most typical form of a calculated confidence interval for a population mean?
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
