Recall the formula for a confidence interval for the population mean when the population standard deviation is known: \[ CI = \bar{x} \pm z^* \times \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}} \] where \( \bar{x} \) is the sample mean, \( z^* \) is the critical value from the standard normal distribution, \( \sigma \) is the population standard deviation, and \( n \) is the sample size.