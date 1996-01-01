Which concept below is not a main idea of estimating a population proportion?
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Which of the following best describes the interpretation of a confidence level in the context of confidence intervals?
Which of the following best describes the main disadvantage of the moving average when used to estimate a population parameter in the context of confidence intervals?
In the context of confidence intervals, if Figure 7-7 shows 'line a' representing the range within which a population parameter is expected to fall with a certain level of confidence, what type of statistical forecasting does 'line a' most likely depict?
Based on the statistical model you developed, which of the following statements about confidence intervals is true?
Which of the following is not a time-series model?
In the context of constructing a confidence interval for the mean of a normal distribution with known variance, which function is used to evaluate the probability that a sample mean falls within a certain range of the population mean?
Which of the following provides information about the statistical validity of Dr. Lonsbary's study?
Find for a 90% confidence interval.
Make a 90% confidence interval for a parameter, y, with point estimate , & margin of error .
Find the critical value, , for a 80% confidence interval.
Determining Sample Size. Assume that each sample is a simple random sample obtained from a normally distributed population.
You want to estimate for the population of diastolic blood pressures of air traffic controllers in the United States. Find the minimum sample size needed to be 95% confident that the sample standard deviation s is within 1% of σ. Is this sample size practical?
Ergonomics. Exercises 9–16 involve applications to ergonomics, as described in the Chapter Problem.
Designing Manholes According to the website www.torchmate.com, “manhole covers must be a minimum of 22 in. in diameter, but can be as much as 60 in. in diameter.” Assume that a manhole is constructed to have a circular opening with a diameter of 22 in. Men have shoulder widths that are normally distributed with a mean of 18.2 in. and a standard deviation of 1.0 in. (based on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey).
a. What percentage of men will fit into the manhole?
Interpreting Normal Quantile Plots. In Exercises 5–8, examine the normal quantile plot and determine whether the sample data appear to be from a population with a normal distribution.
Ages of Presidents The normal quantile plot represents the ages of presidents of the United States at the times of their inaugurations. The data are from Data Set 22 "Presidents" in Appendix B.
Determining Normality. In Exercises 9–12, refer to the indicated sample data and determine whether they appear to be from a population with a normal distribution. Assume that this requirement is loose in the sense that the population distribution need not be exactly normal, but it must be a distribution that is roughly bell-shaped.
Taxi Trips The distances (miles) traveled by New York City taxis transporting customers, as listed in Data Set 32 "Taxis" in Appendix B