Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Make a 90% confidence interval for a parameter, y, with point estimate y^=−1.5, & margin of error E=3.25.
A
(-1.5, 3.25)
B
(1.75, 4.75)
C
(-3.25, -1.5)
D
(-4.75, 1.75)
